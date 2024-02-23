Flamingone? Unseasonal rain delays arrival of birds in Ramnad

RAMANATHAPURAM: Unseasonal rain in the district this year has impacted migration patterns of birds like flamingoes. Although arrival of birds in the district has taken a hit, sightings of flamingoes in particular have been delayed by a month. Contrary to its usual itinerary of arriving in December, flamingoes were not spotted until January end.



The usual season of migratory birds begins right after monsoon, from December, and goes on till March. One of the popular bird species are the flamingos, which are a familiar sight in the shallow waters of Valinokkam and Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram. According to the forest department, 300 to 400 flamingos were spotted in Dhanushkodi in February.



A recent bird census carried out by the forest department in January revealed that 138 bird species, or 26,000 birds, were spotted in the district. Birders, however, stated that the number could likely be above 50,000 since the population is scattered, thanks to the availability of sufficient water bodies.



When contacted, Wildlife Warden of the Gulf of Mannar biosphere park, Bagan Jagadish Sudhakar, said that in comparison to previous years, the number of birds arriving in the district has increased, but there seem to be a bit delay in the arrival of flamingoes this year. He added that the reason could not be ascertained, but said, "It could be due to the unseasonal rainfall in December."