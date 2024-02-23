Flamingone? Unseasonal rain delays arrival of birds in Ramnad

RAMANATHAPURAM: Unseasonal rain in the district this year has impacted migration patterns of birds like flamingoes. Although arrival of birds in the district has taken a hit, sightings of flamingoes in particular have been delayed by a month. Contrary to its usual itinerary of arriving in December, flamingoes were not spotted until January end.
The usual season of migratory birds begins right after monsoon, from December, and goes on till March. One of the popular bird species are the flamingos, which are a familiar sight in the shallow waters of Valinokkam and Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram. According to the forest department, 300 to 400 flamingos were spotted in Dhanushkodi in February.
A recent bird census carried out by the forest department in January revealed that 138 bird species, or 26,000 birds, were spotted in the district. Birders, however, stated that the number could likely be above 50,000 since the population is scattered, thanks to the availability of sufficient water bodies.
When contacted, Wildlife Warden of the Gulf of Mannar biosphere park, Bagan Jagadish Sudhakar, said that in comparison to previous years, the number of birds arriving in the district has increased, but there seem to be a bit delay in the arrival of flamingoes this year. He added that the reason could not be ascertained, but said, "It could be due to the unseasonal rainfall in December."
Official sources said that all five bird sanctuaries, including Gulf of Mannar biosphere park, witness nesting period this season. Forest officials stated that special awareness drives are being conducted to prevent people from harming or disturbing birds. Forest department teams are also patrolling areas to prevent poaching of birds, after three individuals were arrested earlier in February.
Speaking to TNIE, S Balachandran, an eminent bird expert, said, "Speaking about flamingos, it would be seen in large numbers in Dhanushkodi and Valinokkam, as well as in the salt pans in Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi. They feast on shrimps and insects seen in the salt pans after monsoon. Though some were spotted before monsoon, the number has dropped due to rains in December and January."
Balachandran added that years back, smaller birds which weigh 20 gms and are from the Arctic, used to throng shallow waters in thousands. But in recent years, the number has shrunk to hundreds. Importance has to be given to conduct projects on such birds and the department can depute scientists during the census for better analysis of arrival of birds, instead of just enumerating those spotted in the district.