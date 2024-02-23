Musiri locals seek direct bus service from Chennai to cut down travel time

Commuters returning to Musiri from Chennai complain that their travel time is stretched by an additional 45 minutes due to lack of direct government bus services to the town. Pointing out that the town was upgraded into a mu nicipality about two years ago, they seek immediate introduc tion of direct services.

Currently, bus passengers ei ther have to get down at Thurai yur or the Number 1 tollgate in Tiruchy and board another bus to Musir. From Musiri there is only one government bus serv ice to Chennai. Musiri’s growing population currently has over 2 lakh resi dents spread over both the mu nicipality and taluk limits, said sources.

“The number of people trav elling to Chennai for work and studies has increased. However, due to lack of direct bus serv ice, they face difficulties re turning to their native place,” said M Tamilselvan, an advo cate from Musiri. “We need at least one night bus service from Chennai to Musiri. A total of 63 revenue villages will benefit from it.

The bus from Chennai can head to Perambalur and reach Mu siri via Thuraiyur, which would save us time and money,” said N Saravanan of Musiri. “I had submitted a petition over the issue to the CM’s spe cial cell, which replied stating that a new bus will be allotted as soon as one is purchased,” he added. When contacted, a senior TNSTC official told TNIE, “The matter has already come to our attention. We will discuss it with our higher officials and take necessary steps.”