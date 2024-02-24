Tamil Nadu CM Stalin pats PTR a year after moving him from finance ministry to IT

CHENNAI: In an indication that Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was gradually winning back his approval, Chief Minister MK Stalin showered praises on him at the Umagine TN conference here on Friday and said that PTR was shifted from finance to information technology to reform the latter sector.
Thiaga Rajan was perceived to be left in the cold after couple of audio clips purported to have his voice were released in the public domain in April 2023. The person in the audio was heard making allegations of corruption about Stalin’s family members. Thiaga Rajan was shifted out of finance ministry in May 2023 and the portfolio was handed over to Thangam Thennarasu.
While the move was seen as a sidelining of Thiaga Rajan and the otherwise vocal minister maintained a low profile in the subsequent months, some of the recent incidents have provided an impression that he was apparently back in favour.
“In the first two years of the government, he (PTR) performed well as the finance minister and ushered in many reforms. I wanted to shift him because the IT department also required changes,” Stalin said.
Highlighting that Thiaga Rajan’s family was into public service for three generations, Stalin noted the conference itself was a fine example of how well PTR was carrying out the job assigned to him. Stalin expressed hope that the IT sector would contribute more to the state’s economy under Thiaga Rajan’s leadership.
It may be noted that Thiaga Rajan was recently included in DMK’s manifesto committee. When the ruling CPM in Kerala staged a demonstration recently in Delhi against the Union government’s inadequate fund allocation to the states, Thiaga Rajan was sent as DMK’s representative to participate in the protest. Stalin also praised him during the Kani Tamil 24 conference conducted earlier this month.