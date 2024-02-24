Tamil Nadu CM Stalin pats PTR a year after moving him from finance ministry to IT

CHENNAI: In an indication that Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was gradually winning back his approval, Chief Minister MK Stalin showered praises on him at the Umagine TN conference here on Friday and said that PTR was shifted from finance to information technology to reform the latter sector.

Thiaga Rajan was perceived to be left in the cold after couple of audio clips purported to have his voice were released in the public domain in April 2023. The person in the audio was heard making allegations of corruption about Stalin’s family members. Thiaga Rajan was shifted out of finance ministry in May 2023 and the portfolio was handed over to Thangam Thennarasu.