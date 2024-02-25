Tamil Nadu CM Stalin releases ‘Caring for Chennai’ coffee table book

CHENNAI : Chief Minister MK Stalin released a coffee table book on the city corporation titled ‘Caring for Chennai’ written by historian V Sriram on Saturday. The book comprising 17 chapters, delves into the genesis of the corporation, tracing its origin back to September 29, 1688, under the chairmanship of the East India Company’s Sir Josiah Child.

It also records legislative milestones, including the Acts of 1792 and 1919, pivotal in the subsequent governance of the Madras Municipality. It also records the chronology of Chennai’s mayors, a roster that includes Stalin. The first compilation of corporation activities was undertaken in 1940, when S Satyamurti was Mayor. Since then, we have had compilations in 1950 (Mayor Dr PV Cherian), 1952 (Mayor T Chengalvaroyan), and 1972 (Mayor Kamakshi Jayaraman), the corporation said in a release.

“I hope that this book will be considered a worthy successor to those publications and that successive scholars will view this work as a reference volume. The corporation thanks Sriram and all those who contributed, including present and former elected representatives and officials, directly and indirectly to the documentation,” corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan said.