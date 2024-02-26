TN CM inaugurates renovated memorial for Annadurai, monument for Karunanidhi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated the renovated memorial for Dravidian icon C N Annadurai and a swanky new monument for former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on the Marina beach here on Monday.

The mausoleum for Karunanidhi symbolised his life, hardship, his phenomenal rise in stature from a humble beginning, besides his ability to serve the people with dedication, Stalin said paying rich tribute to Karunanidhi.

Both Karunanidhi and Annadurai were inseparable in their contribution towards shaping the destiny of Tamil Nadu, he said in his video speech at the inauguration.

The Kalaignar (as the late CM Karunanidhi is fondly addressed) memorial houses several attractive and interesting features, including an underground digital museum showcasing his realm.

Touchscreen displays, a library, and selfie points are among the other highlights of the sea-facing Karunanidhi memorial built at a cost of Rs 39 crore on 8.

57 acres of land at the Anna complex on Kamarajar Salai.

A static train surrounded by 7D screens, where the visitors would feel as if they are travelling on a train from Tiruvarur to Chennai, greets the onlookers.

The structure for former Chief Minister C N Annadurai is situated in front of Karunanidhi's impressive edifice.