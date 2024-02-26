TN’s first clean room food analysis laboratory opened in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated through video conference Tamil Nadu’s first Clean Room Food Analysis Laboratory set up on Racecourse road in Coimbatore.

Farman Ali, Project Director of Asian Scientific Industries, a Delhi-based firm that provided the technology, said, “The microbiological section at the laboratory in 1,350 sqft was upgraded as a clean room. The lab has been upgraded under the centrally sponsored scheme funded by the FSSAI for Rs 4.63 crore. It has been equipped with latest equipment and will function with trained microbiologists and paramedical staff.

We will provide manpower for three years. The samples will be processed in a unidirectional flow to get accurate results and avoid contamination for more authentic results. This kind of advanced lab is already available in seven states and now it is being brought to Tamil Nadu.”

(A clean room is a controlled environment that filters pollutants like dust, airborne microbes, and aerosol particles to provide the cleanest area possible.)

Officials said the Food Analysis Laboratory has been functioning in Coimbatore since 1970 and it is known as the Regional Public Health Laboratory. It started to analyse milk, cereal and products made of cereal in this region.