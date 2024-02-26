Will work under Edappadi, won’t move to BJP: ‘Mafoi’

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK minister ‘Mafoi’ K Pandiarajan on Sunday denied speculations that he is planning to join the BJP, his alma mater in political career. “Illai” (No) was the single-worded reply from Pandiarajan responding to a question from YouTuber Savukku Shankar on X as to whether he was planning to return to the BJP.

Later, in another tweet, Pandiarajan said he would work genuinely under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Initially, Pandiarajan was with the BJP and later joined the DMDK led by Vijayakant and got elected to the Assembly in 2011 from Virudhunagar constituency.

Following difference of opinion with Vijayakant, Pandiarajan and seven DMDK MLAs functioned as a separate group in the Assembly for two years. Ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections, they joined the AIADMK and Pandiarajan was elected from Avadi. Till 2021, he held the portfolios of school education, youth welfare and sports, Tamil official language and Tamil culture. He unsuccessfully contested the 2021 Assembly election.