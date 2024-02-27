22-year-old pilgrim's death in Vellaingiri Hills in TN portray lack of facilities

Currently, the foothill has only one toilet and there are no temporary or permanent toilet facilities at the hills and those who are trekking in the hills have to attend nature’s call in the open.

The hills have the most difficult and dangerous trekking route in Tamil Nadu, but it lacks medical camp, first-aid kits or healthcare personnel for screening the devotees. The primary health centre is located at Semmedu which is 2 km from Velliangiri.

An angry forest department official explaining the situation said “We engage labourers to bring the bodies of those who die while trekking to the foothills. Likewise, we are engaging volunteers to clear the plastic waste and clothes dumped by the devotees. Though the HR&CE is managing the temple, we collect plastic bottles that are discarded in the hills.

“Apart from this, our main duty is to protect the devotees from wild animals. All these will be done with our effort only and there was no cooperation from the HR&CE side,” the official claimed.

No development work was undertaken here in the last one-and-a-half years though the HR&CE minister Sekar Babu visited the temple in May 2022 to review the conditions before appointing an expert committee to study.

As the hill steps are damaged a proper pathway needs to be laid.

B Ramesh, Joint Commissioner HR&CE, told TNIE that they are holding discussions to set up a medical camp. It will be set up within the next five days

“Moreover, we will also set up additional drinking and temporary toilet facilities at the foothill using the Velliangiri temple funds owned by the department,” he said replying to a query.

He also assured to provide personnel to assist the forest department in clearing the waste and clothes that are left by the devotees and also in controlling the crowd.

Close to 10,000 people reached the hills on Friday and Saturday nights. An ambulance was stuck for more than one-and-a-half hours in the crowd after a devotee fell ill at the foothill.

Vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers, need to be stopped at the Mullangkadu check post to prevent traffic congestion in the foothills during Friday and Saturday when heavy rush of pilgrims is expected. Only government buses should be allowed for smooth conduct of pilgrimage.