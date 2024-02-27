Ennore oil spill: Rehabilitated Spot-billed Pelicans to be released in wild on March 1

CHENNAI: Nearly after two months, the 10 spot-billed pelicans, which wereoil soaked and rescued from Ennore, will be released back into the wild on March 1.

The birds were being treated and rehabilitated at Guindy National Park. Chennai Wildlife Warden E Prasanth told TNIE the birds recovered fully and began hunting live fish.

"Tentatively, the release is planned for March 1. A team has gone to Ennore to look out for a feasible site. Pallikaranai and Adyar estuary are two sites which are under consideration for the release since these birds are known to prefer these locations."

During the recent December flooding following incessant rains, an oil spill occurred in Ennore polluting the creek and other water bodies. Its impact on birds was profound, especially pelicans as they feed by plunging its neck and beak into the water. Within a few days, several birds died and many were found drenched in oil. Ennore is a roosting and foraging spot for hundreds of pelicans.