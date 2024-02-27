Ennore oil spill: Rehabilitated Spot-billed Pelicans to be released in wild on March 1

CHENNAI: Nearly after two months, the 10 spot-billed pelicans, which wereoil soaked and rescued from Ennore, will be released back into the wild on March 1.
The birds were being treated and rehabilitated at Guindy National Park. Chennai Wildlife Warden E Prasanth told TNIE the birds recovered fully and began hunting live fish.
"Tentatively, the release is planned for March 1. A team has gone to Ennore to look out for a feasible site. Pallikaranai and Adyar estuary are two sites which are under consideration for the release since these birds are known to prefer these locations."
During the recent December flooding following incessant rains, an oil spill occurred in Ennore polluting the creek and other water bodies. Its impact on birds was profound, especially pelicans as they feed by plunging its neck and beak into the water. Within a few days, several birds died and many were found drenched in oil. Ennore is a roosting and foraging spot for hundreds of pelicans.
Prasanth said: "When we rescued and brought them to the Guindy children's park for rehab. They were severely dehydrated, exhausted and were vomiting the food that we gave. Their feathers were matted and were finding it difficult to fly. After multiple soap washes, we were able to remove most of the oil deposits.
He said the average weight of the birds, when rescued, was about 3.8 kg but now they are close to 4.5 to 5 kgs. We shifted them to a larger enclosure measuring 1,118 sq.ft allowing them to fly freely. An inflated water pool was also made and released live fish for the birds to hunt," wildlife warden said.
Dr Jasna Nambiar, veterinary surgeon with Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary Animal Shelter, who was part of the rescue team and worked closely on the birds' rehab, said the pelicans are medically fit to be released. "The blood test was conducted and it's all normal. The water proofing of the features improved largely. This is an important criteria, otherwise the birds will get hypothermia. Behavior wise, they are swimming, taking short flight inside the enclosure, feeding and perching. So, everything looks normal and good to go."
Meanwhile, the authorities said all the birds will be ringed before release. This will help monitor their movement and understand their local migration and relationship with wetlands. It can be noted that an oil spill affected pelican was sighted 400 km away in Tiruppur Nanjarayan tank bird sanctuary.