Not joining AIADMK: Tamil Nadu BJP MLA Saraswathi

ERODE: Dates for Lok Sabha elections are yet to be announced and political parties have not finalised alliance deals, but speculation about leaders switching camps has started doing the rounds.
On Monday, there was a buzz in the Erode unit of BJP after news spread on social media that Modakurichi MLA C Saraswathi would jump ship to the AIADMK. Similarly, a meeting between TMC youth wing chief M Yuvaraja and Edappadi K Palaniswami set the rumour mills in full swing. Both the leaders denied the developments.
Speaking to TNIE, Saraswathi said, “I have been in BJP for 11 years. I joined the party because I liked its policies. So far, I have not faced pressure from anybody in the party. I am happy working for party and as MLA. I have no need to switch parties. I don’t know who is spreading misinformation.”
Yuvaraja, who called on EPS after TMC chief G K Vasan announced he would remain in the NDA, said, “Since 2019, TMC faced several elections along with the AIADMK. We raised our voice together and share a friendly relationship. Now our president has announced an alliance with BJP. So I met the general secretary of AIADMK and thanked him,” he said.