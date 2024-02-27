Not joining AIADMK: Tamil Nadu BJP MLA Saraswathi

ERODE: Dates for Lok Sabha elections are yet to be announced and political parties have not finalised alliance deals, but speculation about leaders switching camps has started doing the rounds.

On Monday, there was a buzz in the Erode unit of BJP after news spread on social media that Modakurichi MLA C Saraswathi would jump ship to the AIADMK. Similarly, a meeting between TMC youth wing chief M Yuvaraja and Edappadi K Palaniswami set the rumour mills in full swing. Both the leaders denied the developments.