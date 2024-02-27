Steps underway to set up child-friendly meeting halls in prisons: TN govt to HC

A detailed estimate is under preparation by the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation, Chennai, and necessary proposals for administrative and financial sanction would be received shortly, based on which sanction would be accorded by the government, the report further added.



Recording this, the judges expressed hope that the administrative sanction would be accorded in six months and the construction works would be commenced immediately after that. Raja stated in his petition that the imprisonment of parents has a severe impact on the physical and mental health of children, and it increases the chances of them developing criminal behaviour. Helping children meet their parents in prison in a child-friendly environment would not only prevent criminal behaviour in such children, but also reduce the likelihood of recidivism in the imprisoned parents, Raja added.