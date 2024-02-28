GKNMH’s integrated OP centre inaugurated

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated an integrated out-patient centre (iOP) built by G Kuppusamy Naidu Memorial (GKNM) hospital on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore through video conference from Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, Stalin said, “Started in 1952 as a maternity and paediatrics hospital, the hospital was later expanded into a 650-bed multi-disciplinary hospital. This is the first private hospital in Coimbatore and has been providing quality medical care to the poor and needy for 73 years without profit motive to the extent that people consider it to be a government hospital.”

A press release from the hospital stated that the 8-floor iOP centre is the first-of-its-kind in the country. It will offer a host of services including consultation, diagnostics and treatment. Among the facilities are a 24-hour drive-in pharmacy.

KNC trust members Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, Dr Lalitha Devi Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu were present in Chennai. Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, KNC trust chairperson S Pathi, vice chairperson R Gopinath, GKNMH CEO Dr Ragupathy Velusamy were present in the inauguration event.