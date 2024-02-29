Villupuram’s new Palmyra trail is a blend of ecology & local culture

VILLUPURAM: In a unique effort to spread awareness regarding Palmyra trees, three activist organisations conducted a Palmyra trail in Villupuram on Sunday. The trail consisted of visiting the Panangateeshwar temple, Panamalai hillock, and gathering at Narasinganur village to have a palm-themed lunch spread, followed by the spinning of mavoli lamps in the evening.

At the heart of the trail lies the Panangateeshwar temple, where a Palmyra tree stands tall as the 'thala maram', the temple tree. "Once ubiquitous in the region, the palm's historical, medicinal and spiritual importance has long since captivated saints, poets and locals. Apart from this temple, the palm also features in nine other Shiva temples as the temple tree," said Preethi Hari Baby, a key organiser of the trail.

Venturing further along the trail, participants encountered Panamalai, the historical hillock near Gingee, featuring a temple dating back to the Pallava era (7th century). The temple's architecture mirrors the grandeur of Kanchi Kailasanathar temple, offering glimpses into the region's glorious past, most notably the mesmerising mural art of Parvathi.