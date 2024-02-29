Villupuram’s new Palmyra trail is a blend of ecology & local culture

VILLUPURAM: In a unique effort to spread awareness regarding Palmyra trees, three activist organisations conducted a Palmyra trail in Villupuram on Sunday. The trail consisted of visiting the Panangateeshwar temple, Panamalai hillock, and gathering at Narasinganur village to have a palm-themed lunch spread, followed by the spinning of mavoli lamps in the evening.
At the heart of the trail lies the Panangateeshwar temple, where a Palmyra tree stands tall as the 'thala maram', the temple tree. "Once ubiquitous in the region, the palm's historical, medicinal and spiritual importance has long since captivated saints, poets and locals. Apart from this temple, the palm also features in nine other Shiva temples as the temple tree," said Preethi Hari Baby, a key organiser of the trail.
Venturing further along the trail, participants encountered Panamalai, the historical hillock near Gingee, featuring a temple dating back to the Pallava era (7th century). The temple's architecture mirrors the grandeur of Kanchi Kailasanathar temple, offering glimpses into the region's glorious past, most notably the mesmerising mural art of Parvathi.
The trail then culminated in a lavish palm-themed lunch at Narasinganur village, a picturesque locale with thousands of Palmyra trees. The village is also home to over 100 families who rely on the trees for their livelihoods. Visitors are welcomed with panai neer (a drink made of palm extract) and a traditional cuisine prepared by the community.
"Throughout the trail, guides provided the participants with historical anecdotes and native folklore, connecting the palm trees and the people who live in the region. The convergence of traditional knowledge of the land, cultural narratives and the resultant social dynamics added layers to the experience," said a participant.
The Palmyra trail ended on a celebratory note, with the spinning of mavoli lamps - a special lamp made of palm fronds that are spun to keep the flame going. Over 50 people, including village residents, spun the lamps together, concluding the trail.