‘New bus stands will ease traffic congestion in Erode’

Speaking to reporters, Muthusamy said, “Chief Minister M K Stalin has been constantly enquiring about the ongoing development projects in the district. Accordingly, the construction work of the new bus stand was also inspected. This bus stand is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 63.5 crore to solve the traffic congestion in the city. Buses to Karur, Trichy, Madurai, Dindigul, Tirunelveli and other districts will be operated from here. Ninety per cent of the work is complete.”