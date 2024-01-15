BJP’s religious politics could affect harmony: Durai Vaiko

MADURAI: MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko on Sunday stated the party condemns the controversial remark made by Karnataka BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde on demolishing masjids in the country, and added that such comments could adversely affect communal harmony in the country.

Addressing the media during a booth-level agent meeting in Madurai, Vaiko said, “Hindu religion teaches principles like ‘Anbe Shivam’ and ‘Rama Rajiyam’, which puts forward equal justice for all. However, BJP leaders are evading these principles and doing politics with religion.”

Anantkumar Hegde had said on Saturday that all other mosques in the country will suffer the same fate as that of Babri Masjid and temples will be built at those venues. He made the remark in the context of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya.

When asked about AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statement of not taking part in the Ayodhya temple Kumbabishekam, Vaiko said EPS should take a firm decision instead of sailing on two boats. He added that the MDMK will work towards securing victory for the INDIA bloc in the upcoming polls, and stated, so far, six booth-level training programmes for agents have been held in the state.