TN: Udangudi public demand probe into executive officer's sudden collapse in town panchayat office

THOOTHUKUDI: Days after the executive officer (EO) of Udangudi town panchayat, Praba, collapsed inside her office allegedly following arguments with a few councillors, the public have appealed to the district administration seeking probe and verification of the office CCTV footage.

According to sources, the aforesaid incident took place on January 11 amid an ordinary meeting at the Udangudi town panchayat office. Prabha, who failed to take part in the meeting, was found collapsed at her office, and was attended to by the nurses of a neighbouring private hospital. The incident occurred after councillors, including Anbu Rani, picked up an argument with Prabha over her skipping monthly panchayat meetings, sources added.

"The EO has been skipping meetings for the past three months following differences with the panchayat president. On November 27, 2023, the councillors had passed a resolution to transfer Prabha and clerk Muthukumar. However, she did not sign it and continued to skip subsequent meetings, to avoid attesting, so that the resolution could not be submitted to the collector. The EO does not yield to the needs of the elected members, and hence they wanted to transfer her," sources from the panchayat office said.