BJP, governors doing cheap politics, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK has the strength to democratically defeat outrageous politics which makes spiritual beliefs into political tools, imposes Hindi and Sanskrit on people while neglecting the rich heritage of native languages, and paints saffron on everyone, including Tiruvalluvar. In a letter to party cadre ahead of the DMK’s youth wing conference scheduled for Sunday in Salem, Stalin said the event coincides with the opposition INDIA bloc’s efforts to rescue the country (from the BJP).

“The BJP, with its supporters and state governors, has been trying to spread saffron ideology among all. The party has been infringing upon rights of states during its 10-year rule. We are witnessing atrocities against democratic ethics and several state rights, including education, language, financial, and legal,” Stalin wrote.

The BJP has been operating parallel governments through governors, Stalin said, adding that this is not only against the states but also the Constitution of India. “Political scenario in India is now seeing governors engage in cheap politics. But, the DMK has the strength to democratically defeat all such outrageous politics. I urge you all to understand the value of the youth conference which will serve as a training ground and prepare you for the general election,” Stalin said.

Special school for hearing-impaired opened

Chennai: CM MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated a newly constructed school for hearing-impaired students constructed in Salem at a cost of `6.7 crore. Stalin also laid the foundation stone for a hospital in Hosur, which has been upgraded to the status of a district headquarters hospital. Stalin also handed over appointment orders to five persons to mark the handing over of orders to newly-recruited 59 assistants for Indian Medicine and Homeopathy Department. He gave away 75 new ambulances costing `14.73 crore and 98 transport ventilators costing `6.53 crore. Meanwhile, Minister for MSME TM Anbarasan presented the union government award for the best performer in startup ecosystem for 2022 to Stalin.