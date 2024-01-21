Stalin lights flame, DMK youth wing conference on Sunday

SALEM: Chief Minister MK Stalin lit the flame for the second state conference of DMK youth wing on Saturday evening. Youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin said the objective of the conference is to remove the present BJP government at the centre.

After its launch in 1980, the first state conference of DMK youth wing was held in Tirunelveli in 2007. Around 5 lakh cadre are set to take part in the second conference being held under the theme ‘Restoration of state rights’.

Sources said vehicle-parking facility has been arranged on 300 acres, and the conference and exhibition hall is spread over 140 acres. “Policemen in large numbers have been deployed at the venue.”