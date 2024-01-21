Tangedco jumps from B+ to A grade in national consumer service rating
CHENNAI: TANGEDCO has bettered its national ranking, soaring from B+ to A grade in the latest Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs released on Friday. Among the 62 discoms nationwide, Tangedco is at the 10th position.
It was the union power ministry that rated the discoms during the two-day review planning and monitoring meeting of power sectors at New Delhi on Thursday and Friday.
Tangedco’s exceptional performance in minimising power disruption, on a par with those of developed countries, earned accolades from Union Power Minister RK Singh at the meeting.
According to the Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs (CSRD), the stellar performance is attributed to high scores in operational reliability, connections, metering and billing, collection, fault rectification, and grievance redressing.
Tangedco’s commitment is further evident in surpassing national averages, with 23.99 hours of urban power supply (compared to 23.59 hours nationally) and 22.60 hours of rural power supply (compared to the national average of 21.26 hours).
Tangedco stands out with a transformer failure rate of 2.20%, well below the national average of 5.81%, securing the 12th rank.
The CSRD emphasises on Tangedco’s efficiency, exceeding the national average by 98% in generating bills based on actual meter readings. Besides, Tangedco is one among the 45 discoms with 100% online application processing.