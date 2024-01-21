Tangedco jumps from B+ to A grade in national consumer service rating

CHENNAI: TANGEDCO has bettered its national ranking, soaring from B+ to A grade in the latest Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs released on Friday. Among the 62 discoms nationwide, Tangedco is at the 10th position.

It was the union power ministry that rated the discoms during the two-day review planning and monitoring meeting of power sectors at New Delhi on Thursday and Friday.

Tangedco’s exceptional performance in minimising power disruption, on a par with those of developed countries, earned accolades from Union Power Minister RK Singh at the meeting.