Priests, DMK man among 13 held for Kumari murder

KANNIYAKUMARI: As many as 13 people, including two priests and a DMK functionary, were booked under murder charge on Sunday in connection with the recent death of a transport employee inside a church bungalow in Eraniel, Kanniyakumari.
The accused have been identified as Thuckalay union DMK functionary Ramesh Babu (46), a government pleader, Mylode RC church priest Fr Robinson, Murasancode Parish Priest Fr Benitto (35), Justus Roke (58), Suresh (48), Edwin Jose (40), Sonish (36), Ajay (36), Arvin (36), Derik (24), Vino (44), Jelish (40) and Vincent.
In addition, a case has also been registered against two unidentified individuals. The body of Xavier Kumar (45) from Mylode was found inside the bungalow of a RC church priest at a village near Eraniel on Saturday.
According to police sources, the deceased's wife, Jemini, lodged a complaint with the Eraniel police stating that Kumar, a member of the RC church in Mylode, had earlier raised questions about the accounts of the church, and faced attacks and murder threats.
"On January 14, the church priest announced that a proposal was sent to a higher church authority for excommunicating Kumar from the village. In view of this, Jemini, who was working as a teacher at a matriculation school, was served a suspension letter by the management on Friday," sources said.
Subsequently, Xavier Kumar was asked to come to the priest bungalow on Saturday afternoon to settle the issue, and was allegedly murdered. Also, the family of the deceased did not receive the body, Kanniyakumari government medical college hospital, until Sunday evening, sources added.