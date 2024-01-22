Priests, DMK man among 13 held for Kumari murder

KANNIYAKUMARI: As many as 13 people, including two priests and a DMK functionary, were booked under murder charge on Sunday in connection with the recent death of a transport employee inside a church bungalow in Eraniel, Kanniyakumari.

The accused have been identified as Thuckalay union DMK functionary Ramesh Babu (46), a government pleader, Mylode RC church priest Fr Robinson, Murasancode Parish Priest Fr Benitto (35), Justus Roke (58), Suresh (48), Edwin Jose (40), Sonish (36), Ajay (36), Arvin (36), Derik (24), Vino (44), Jelish (40) and Vincent.

In addition, a case has also been registered against two unidentified individuals. The body of Xavier Kumar (45) from Mylode was found inside the bungalow of a RC church priest at a village near Eraniel on Saturday.