Four die in vehicle pile-up on Thoppur Ghat road

DHARMAPURI: AT least four people died and five others suffered injuries after a paddy truck went out of the driver’s control and rammed two trucks and two cars on the Thoppur ghat road on Wednesday evening. Police said the casualties might rise as several people suffered burns as the truck went up in flames.

Around 5 pm, when the truck approached the twin bridge near on the Dharmapuri-Salem highway, the driver lost control and the vehicle rear-ended three cars and two trucks.

Two cars were trapped under the truck, which went up in flames. One truck moved off the twin bridge and fell into 35-foot gorge. Another truck suffered minor damage, police said.

Vinothkumar (32) of Coimbatore and seven of his family members, including his wife and a newborn baby, were in the other car. They were returning home from Bengaluru after attending a function. All the four victims were in the car, and their identities could not be established immediately, police said. Efforts were underway to rescue the others. Illango, Sathish and Kandhasamy of Namakkal were in the other car. They suffered minor injuries, police said.