Two check-posts set up to seize overloaded mineral-laden vehicles left to ruin in Erukkandurai village

TIRUNELVELI: The residents of Erukkandurai village on Wednesday demanded the state government to make the two check-posts, set up by the police and mines and minerals departments here, functional. The check-posts were set up five months back in a bid to seize overloaded mineral-laden trucks from 20 stone quarries of the village.

Speaking to TNIE, M Dhanasekaran, a resident and advocate from Erukkandurai, said the Radhapuram Tahsildar, in a reply to his petition, had assured to make the check-posts functional on November 23, 2023 itself. "However, no steps were taken by the state government to post police personnel or mines and mineral officials at these check-posts and inaugurate them. Both of these were set up after Erukkandurai residents protested against overloaded mineral-laden trucks and illegal quarrying. After construction, these were left to ruin," he added.