Six selected for Tamil Nadu’s Ilakkiya Maamani awards

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced Ilakkiya Maamani awards for the years 2022 and 2023 to six Tamil scholars.

Aranga Ramalingam (68) from Kallakurichi district, KM Kothandam from Virudhunagar district and Prof Suryakanthan alias M Marudhachalam (67) were selected for the awards in 2022.

The scholars chosen for the 2023 are G Manickavasagam (94) from Cuddalore district, S Shanmugasundaram (73) from Tirunelveli district and Ilakkiya Natarajan (64) from Sivaganga district.