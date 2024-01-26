Tamil Nadu: Marudhamalai Road in need of expansion to match infra growth

Speaking to TNIE, Shanthi said, “The road was last widened around 15 years ago. Since then numerous residential units, commercial complexes, educational institutions and factories have come up in the area including PN Pudur, Mullai Nagar, Veerakeralam, Vadavalli, Kalveerampalayam and Marudhamalai. Due to this, traffic on the road has increased. Considering the welfare of the people, the road must be widened and a footpath should be constructed along with stormwater drains.”

When inquired about it, a senior state highways department official told TNIE that the stretch on the road which the councillor mentioned in her letter was recently widened and it would require land acquisition for widening it further. “As per norms, we cannot widen a road for the next five years if it was already widened recently. We shall check the feasibility, the land required for widening works, cost and submit a report to the government.”