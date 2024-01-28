Tamil Nadu: Unsecured grill on ruined Kovai road poses threat

COIMBATORE: The road at the Lanka Corner Junction connecting the Coimbatore railway station and the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has been ruined following the work to lay a stormwater drain. Now, a load-bearing grille atop the drain is posing a threat to motorists.
The grille has not been properly fixed as the dug-up road is yet to be re-laid. The unsecured grille poses a huge threat to motorists.The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) constructed the stormwater drain across the Lanka Corner junction to fix waterlogging. The drain runs from the Coimbatore Junction station to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). After constructing the drain, the load-bearing grille was placed at the top for draining the rainwater.
Although the work on the stormwater drain was completed a long time ago, the civic body is yet to fix the road which they had damaged during its construction. The grille installed atop the drains has been jutting out, damaging the tires of the vehicles and leading to numerous mishaps at the place. Despite multiple complaints from the motorists and public, the civic body doesn’t seem bothered to take any action in this regard.
“Every day, we have to commute over this dangerous drain, but no solution is in sight. Vehicles get stalled while trying to pass over it, resulting in traffic congestion. Several times, the tires of motorcycles and cars get punctured due to the grille. Already two people have lost their lives at this junction recently due to the problematic drain and grille installed by the CCMC. The officials need to fix it immediately,” said Arul Selvan, a motorist from Sungam.
A CCMC official told TNIE, “A new road work has been planned on the State Bank Road. We shall fix the drain near the Lanka Corner junction while paving the new road. For the time being, we shall take temporary measures to fix the potholes.”
Several roads in the city face waterlogging due to the lack of adequate rainwater drainage facilities. Rainwater stagnates in several places in the city including the Lanka Corner Junction near the Coimbatore Railway Station, the Avinashi Road flyover railway underpass, and the railway underpass near the Kikani School.