Tamil Nadu: Unsecured grill on ruined Kovai road poses threat

COIMBATORE: The road at the Lanka Corner Junction connecting the Coimbatore railway station and the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has been ruined following the work to lay a stormwater drain. Now, a load-bearing grille atop the drain is posing a threat to motorists.

The grille has not been properly fixed as the dug-up road is yet to be re-laid. The unsecured grille poses a huge threat to motorists.The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) constructed the stormwater drain across the Lanka Corner junction to fix waterlogging. The drain runs from the Coimbatore Junction station to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). After constructing the drain, the load-bearing grille was placed at the top for draining the rainwater.

Although the work on the stormwater drain was completed a long time ago, the civic body is yet to fix the road which they had damaged during its construction. The grille installed atop the drains has been jutting out, damaging the tires of the vehicles and leading to numerous mishaps at the place. Despite multiple complaints from the motorists and public, the civic body doesn’t seem bothered to take any action in this regard.