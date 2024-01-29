Puducherry gets new Chief Secretary

PUDUCHERRY: Sharat Chauhan, a 1994 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Puducherry. The announcement was made on Monday through an order issued by the Union Home Ministry.

Chauhan, who previously served in Arunachal Pradesh, brings a wealth of administrative experience to his new role in the union territory. His appointment comes as part of a series of transfers within the AGMUT cadre.

The outgoing Chief Secretary, Rajeev Verma, a 1992 batch IAS officer, will assume the position of advisor to the Chandigarh administrator following his tenure in Puducherry. Verma took charge as Chief Secretary on April 29, 2022, and now transitions to a new role in Chandigarh.

Joining Chauhan in Puducherry is A R Talwade, an IAS officer of the 2009 AGMUT batch, who has also been transferred from Arunachal Pradesh. This move underscores the reshuffling of administrative leadership within the region.

Furthermore, E Vallavan, an IAS officer of the 2011 AGMUT batch, has been reassigned to Goa from Puducherry, signalling a redistribution of administrative responsibilities.

Chaudhuri Abhijit Vijay, an IAS officer of the 2012 AGMUT batch, will now serve in Chandigarh after being transferred from Puducherry, contributing to the ongoing administrative changes within the AGMUT cadre.

In addition to the bureaucratic adjustments, Ajit Kumar Singla, a 2004 IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been posted in Puducherry from Delhi, while R Kalaivanan, a 2018 batch IPS officer, joins the Puducherry administration from Andaman and Nicobar Islands.