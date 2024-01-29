Thoothukudi public, businessmen seek expansion of corporation

A senior bureaucrat said that the corporation missed several urban livelihood mission projects due to the unavailability of lands, despite being the third largest revenue generator in the state. "With more investors preferring the coastal city for developing industries, the state government must focus on aggrandising the Thoothukudi corporation," said Edwin Samuel, former chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).



A Sankar, of Empower India, told TNIE that the inclusion of villages into the corporation would make residents of surrounding villages entitled to basic amenities such as regular water supply, roads, commercial streets, street lights, garbage disposal services, properly maintained schools, parks and scientific parks, among others. For All India Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Thamilarasu, expansion of corporation area is advantageous in the long run irrespective of the economic benefits. "As far as a corporation is concerned, its administration capabilities and service to the taxpayers is crucial," he remarked.



Henry Daniel, a senior engineer, said that the corporation must enclose the Periyapallam Odai (Keezha Arasaradi) in the north, and the Upparu Odai (Maravanmadam) near Pudukottai in the west, to diffuse floodwater to reduce pressure on Buckle canal and prevent inundation in the city. The Korampallam tank must be handed over to the city corporation for its proper upkeep. Daniel noted that the city was inundated in 2015 and 2023, due to poor maintenance of Korampallam.



The demands for urbanisation did not go without fear around increases in taxes (water, property, and commercial taxes) and exclusion from rural development schemes in case of an annexure. Allaying such concerns, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy told TNIE, "There is tax relaxation for 10 years after being inducted into the corporation area. Besides, employment under MGNREGS is offered to people in corporation areas too. Annexing villages will enable the government to chalk out future plans for the city. The proposals will be processed as per the government's decision before the local body elections in 2025."