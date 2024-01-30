Thousands protest in Coimbatore demanding withdrawal of case against private scheme firm

COIMBATORE: Over 5,000 people gathered on the Salem- Kochi national highways in Coimbatore district on Monday demanding the police to withdraw the case filed against the firm MYV3ADS, which lures people to join schemes with attractive returns for watching online advertisements.

The investors had gathered since 10 am after MYV3ADS MD Sakthi Anandhan, on his YouTube channel, asked investors to gather at a place near the bypass, which affected the traffic. Around 1 pm, after the revenue and police officials held talks with Anandhan, a resident of Vellakinar in Coimbatore, the crowd dispersed.