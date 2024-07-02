105 receive 'Best Doctor' award from Health Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian presented the ‘Best Doctor’ award on the occasion of International Doctors Day on Monday. A total of 105 doctors received the award, as recognition for their exceptional medical services during 2019-24. The minister honoured the doctors at an event held at the Tamil Nadu Dr M G R Medical University, Guindy.

Among the awardees was Dr S Gandhimathinathan, who retired as the Resident Medical Officer of the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine, Thoppur, Madurai on June 30. The award was presented to the doctor on recommendation of Chief Minister M K Stalin for his exemplary service to poor patients at the hospital.

Dr Gandhimathinathan was instrumental in transforming the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine which was started in 1960 by former CM K Kamaraj into one of the best hospitals for TB patients in the state. The hospital, once called Kaattaspaththiri (forest-like hospital), was transformed into a modern health care centre amid lush greenery.