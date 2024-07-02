Small shops, houses to get EB connection without building completion certificate in TN

COIMBATORE: The state government has passed an order allowing small commercial buildings and houses to get new electricity connection without submitting building completion certificates from the local bodies.

The exemption is given to residential buildings not exceeding either eight dwelling units or 750 square metres (8,073 square feet) of built-up area and for commercial buildings not exceeding 300 sq m (3,229 sq ft) area and 14 meters (45 feet) in height, states the G.O.

This news is a great relief for many shop owners who have been unable to obtain Electricity Board connections for several years.

Applications seeking new connections, particularly for commercial use, have been pending for months in several offices across the state due to the norms prescribed by the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019.

As per the existing rule, to get a new power connection for a commercial establishment, the owner must submit the building completion certificate and the building plan approval from the local body.

Exemption from these norms is given only to houses with an area less than 750 sq m, provided they have three dwelling units. Even if a building is built on 400 sq m and has four houses, the house owner was asked to submit the completion certificate and the plan approval, said officials. The exemptions came into force in February 2020 and since then several applicants who built their establishments above the limit have been waiting to get new connections.