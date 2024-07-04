Actor-politician Vijay takes a NEET stand, calls it anti-poor

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay, for the first time, strongly voiced his opinion against the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET), stating the exam is against the students from rural and socio-economically poor backgrounds, the rights of the states, and the diversity needed in education.

He said the news about irregularities in the examination has made people realise that there is no need of NEET in the country. Stating that he wholeheartedly welcomed the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu government in the Assembly against the all-India exam, he urged the Union government to respect the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu and grant the immediate relief by exempting the state from NEET, without delay.

He further said the permanent solution would be to move the subject of education back to the State List from the Concurrent List of the Constitution.

Earlier last week, during the function organised by his party last week for honouring achievers in Class 10 and 12 exams, Vijay had said he did not want to discuss politics. However, in the second instalment of the event organised on Wednesday, he said it would not be right if he did not talk about the important issue of NEET.

Addressing the students and parents, he said, “The real truth is that the students of Tamil Nadu, especially those in rural areas and from poor, backward, mostly backward and downtrodden sections have been affected a lot (by NEET)”.