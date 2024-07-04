DMK mayors of Coimbatore, Nellai quit posts

COIMBATORE/TIRUNELVELI: Internal party feud seems to have taken its toll as the DMK mayors of Coimbatore and Tirunelveli corporations resigned their posts on Wednesday, according to sources. The resignees, however, have cited health and family issues, respectively, for quitting their posts.

Kalpana Anandakumar, the first woman mayor of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), submitted her resignation letter to CCMC commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran through her personal assistant on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old got elected from ward 19 of the city as councillor and was elected unopposed as mayor on March 4, 2022. Her resignation has been rumoured for a long time and DMK sources said the party leadership was awaiting the parliamentary election results.

Things came to a head after DMK candidate Ganapathy Rajkumar polled 300 votes fewer than BJP rival K Annamalai in the mayor’s ward in the recent Lok Sabha polls. Kalpana was also facing heat from her own party members and fellow councillors, sources said.