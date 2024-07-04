DMK mayors of Coimbatore, Nellai quit posts

COIMBATORE/TIRUNELVELI: Internal party feud seems to have taken its toll as the DMK mayors of Coimbatore and Tirunelveli corporations resigned their posts on Wednesday, according to sources. The resignees, however, have cited health and family issues, respectively, for quitting their posts.
Kalpana Anandakumar, the first woman mayor of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), submitted her resignation letter to CCMC commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran through her personal assistant on Wednesday.
The 42-year-old got elected from ward 19 of the city as councillor and was elected unopposed as mayor on March 4, 2022. Her resignation has been rumoured for a long time and DMK sources said the party leadership was awaiting the parliamentary election results.
Things came to a head after DMK candidate Ganapathy Rajkumar polled 300 votes fewer than BJP rival K Annamalai in the mayor’s ward in the recent Lok Sabha polls. Kalpana was also facing heat from her own party members and fellow councillors, sources said.
Nellai council to decide on mayor resignation on July 8
Several allegations were also levelled against her and her husband Anandakumar, who is also a DMK worker. CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “A special council meeting will be held on July 8, in which the resignation will be taken up for discussion. Additional charges and election of a new mayor will be decided at the meeting.” Sources said Kalpana Anandakumar was the second mayor in CCMC’s history to resign the post.
Similarly, Tirunelveli DMK mayor P M Saravanan sent his resignation to corporation commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao on Wednesday. The commissioner has convened a council meeting on Monday to decide on the resignation.
Though Saravanan had cited family situation as the reason for his resignation, sources attribute it to a long-lasting tug-of-war between him and his party councillors who were repeatedly boycotting the corporation meetings, levelling corruption charges against him.
Around 45 councillors, most of whom belong to the DMK, boycotted the council meeting on June 28. The councillors had also brought a no-confidence motion against Saravanan in January. However, they did not attend the council meeting when the motion was tabled by the commissioner after DMK senior leaders held talks with them.
The DMK high-command’s suspension of three councillors from the party in November to end the tussle did not yield any result.