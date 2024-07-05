Church priest held for sexually assaulting minor in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old church priest in Kancheepuram has been arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. The victim had been residing on the church grounds along with her father, who was a gardener there, ever since her mother passed away a few years ago.

One day last week, the victim studying Class 9, left the church in the morning and went to her old house located a few streets away, without informing her father. As she looked troubled, her neighbours probed her and learnt that the church priest allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Her relatives lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister’s Cell and it was forwarded to the district child welfare department. On Wednesday, Kancheepuram All Women Police Station personnel arrested the priest under Posco Act.

“Inquiries revealed that the 54-year-old man had sexually attacked the child more than once. He was remanded to judicial custody. We have sent the victim for a medical checkup and the report is awaited,” an officer said.