CM Stalin invites all parties to attend government scheme expansion events

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday wrote to MPs and MLAs of all parties in the state, inviting them to the expansion of ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ programme in Dharmapuri on July 11 and the expansion of CM’s Breakfast Scheme on July 15 in Thiruvallur.

A release said ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ was launched on December 18, 2023, to ensure that services of the government reached people on time through a simplified process.

Stalin said a whopping 8.74 lakh petitions were disposed of through this scheme in urban areas. Now, this scheme will be extended to rural areas in all districts on July 11 (except in Villupuram district where poll code is in force).

The breakfast scheme was inaugurated on September 15, 2022, and over 14.4 lakh students studying in classes 1 to 5 have been getting breakfast on all working days. The scheme received overwhelming response from parents as well as students, the CM said, adding it would be extended to all government-aided schools in rural areas on July 15.