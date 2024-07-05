Electrical lifting barriers installed at 23 level-crossing gates in Madurai

MADURAI: In a bid to enable swift movement of traffic and trains at level crossing gates, the railways has initiated installation works of electrically-operated lifting barriers at 23 such gates that come under the Madurai division. The division plans to install 100 more gates this financial year.

In a statement issued by the Madurai division of southern railway on Thursday, Public Relations Officer MK Gopinath added that as a supplementary measure, manually-operated sliding booms will also be provided at these gates to maintain distance between vehicles and the lifting barriers.

PRO Gopinath further stated that in mechanically-operated systems, gates are opened and closed by rotating winches. "This gatekeeper takes two to three minutes to complete this process, following safety protocols. At electrically-operated lifting barrier gates, a control panel with knobs and push buttons, along with LED indications, will be provided. These barriers can be operated individually or simultaneously, and the time required to open or close these gates is less than 12 seconds," he added.

The cost of installing electrical barriers and the sliding boom at each gate has been estimated at Rs 20 lakh. The reduced operational time of lifting the barriers will benefit commuters. Technical experts estimate the replacement cost of one barrier to be between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. Consequently, commuters will be urged to be extra cautious at level crossing gates, as violators will be charged for the damage.