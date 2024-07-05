Foul play: TN education dept issues order to cut number of PE teachers in government schools

CHENNAI: In a surprise move that may significantly affect sports and physical activities in government schools, the Tamil Nadu school education department has decided to increase the number of students per Physical Education Teachers (PETs) in schools to 700 from the existing ratio of one teacher for every 250 to 400 students.

The decision taken to avoid hiring of new teachers has come amid calls to prioritise physical education in government schools, which was also reiterated in the State Education Policy committee report submitted recently.

As per the GO dated July 2, 2024, there are 2,864 government high schools and 2,914 higher secondary schools (totaling 5,777) functioning across the state. According to a government order issued in 1997, which has been followed so far, one PET is appointed when the student strength exceeds 250 in high school (Classes 6 to 10).

For every additional 300 students, one more PET is appointed up to a maximum of three teachers. In higher secondary schools, a PE director is appointed for every 400 students in Classes 11 and 12.

The department has created 4,571 PET posts, 93 physical education director (grade II) posts, and 406 physical education director (grade I) posts in these 5,777 schools. It is also to be noted that 477 higher secondary schools with more than 250 students do not have a sanctioned post for a PET while 1,957 of them don’t have the post of physical education director. This is due to various reasons including variation in students’ strength in schools over the years.

As per the new order, PETs will be redeployed as per the new norm and additional posts will be created wherever needed.