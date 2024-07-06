30-day limit for patta transfers comes into force

CHENNAI: The revenue department announced on Friday that all technological upgrade for speedy processing of land document related services have been completed. The directive issued by the directorate of survey and settlement fixing the deadline for taluk offices to issue pattas for name transfers within 15 days and for subdivisions within 30 days are now in effect.

Sources said the survey department faced staff shortage for years. However, most of the vacancies have been filled, and a large number of documents have been digitised. “Advanced technology has been introduced for land survey. Taluk offices have been told to ensure timely processing of patta applications,” an official said.

All transactions in sub-registrar offices related to the purchase or gift of residential, industrial or agricultural sites are electronically transferred to taluk offices and updated in Tamil Nilam portal (https://tamilnilam.tn.gov.in/citizen/).

“Once the registration is completed for properties that do not require subdivision, the patta will be instantly transferred, provided the seller has an individual patta,” explained the official.

“Similarly, F-line measurement which provides a boundary of properties can be applied through https://eservices.tn.gov.in,” said a statement.

Land owners can download correlation statements for their properties which provide village maps along with the new and old survey number through https://tnlandsurvey.tn.gov.in.