Cinema buff sets up balloon theatre in Tamil Nadu's Bommidi

DHARMAPURI: A 58-year-old cinema enthusiast and doctor from Bommidi has opened a balloon theatre hoping to bring cinema to rural people.

Dr Ramesh, an acupuncture doctor, along with a movie theatre franchise named 'Picture Time' set up a fully equipped balloon theatre in Bommidi. The theatre is set up on a 20,000-square-foot area and is equipped with the latest sound and visual facilities.

A balloon theatre is a moving movie theatre or a mobile theatre put up in an inflated giant balloon. Shipping containers were refurbished to form a projection room and canteen. A garden with special decorative plants was also brought from Kozhikode in Kerala to accommodate visitors. It cost around `4 crore to set up the entire place.

"I love watching movies and it is a part of my life. I ventured into the balloon theatre to share what I love with others. People residing in Bommidi have to travel 30 km to either Salem or Dharmapuri to enjoy a movie. Nowadays, going to a theatre has become an expensive affair and it costs at least around Rs 3,000 for a family for tickets and snacks. Hence, I have tried to bring a cheaper but fulfilling movie-going experience," Ramesh told TNIE.

He explained how he happened to try out this concept. "Recently when I visited Thane (near Mumbai) with a friend, we saw a huge balloon structure, and out of curiosity we enquired and came to know it was a balloon theatre. Fascinated, we contacted the proprietor and learned about the means to set up a balloon theatre."

Speaking about the safety measures, Ramesh said, "The theatre is based on German technology and is portable. It can easily be dismantled and moved when necessary. The balloon itself is a polythene blend of special cotton and dozens of other fire-resistant materials. Further, it does not store air in it. Instead, the air is constantly siphoned off, thus making it nonflammable."

Ramesh has also asked the fire department and the district administration to conduct the necessary checks before the theatre could be operationalised.