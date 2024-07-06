Tirunelveli cops teach 20K school kids ill-effects of caste bias

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli city police raised awareness against caste and communal differences among 20,000 school students in the last two days, following instructions from Commissioner of Police Pa Moorthy.

In view of caste-based clashes that broke out among government school students at Sripuram, Munneerpallam, Pazhavoor, and Maruthakulam a few days after schools re-opened in June this year, the police said the the drive was imperative to foster harmony.

“Moorthy instructed the police personnel to foster harmony among students. Deputy Commissioners Adharsh Pachera and V Geetha organised awareness programmes against caste and communal differences at schools during the morning assembly.

The students were advised not to socialise with their peers based on caste and religion. They also warned that disciplinary and legal action will be taken against violators. The consequences of registering an FIR against a student include inability to enrol for private or government jobs in future,” the police said.

An official statement said in the last two days, 27 police officials visited 25 schools across the city. The officials asked the students to focus on their studies and prepare for government competitive examinations.