CB-CID begins probe into Annamalai University fake certificate case

CUDDALORE: The CB-CID commenced its probe into the Annamalai University fake certificate case on Friday, following transfer of the case from Killai police by the DGP.

According to police, examination officials from the university, acting on a tip-off from residents of MMI Nagar in Kovilampoondi near Parangipettai, inspected garbage bins in the area on June 18 and found university certificates, which were confirmed to be fake. The officials immediately informed the Killai police station.

Police seized the fake certificates, documents and filed a case under four sections, based on a complaint from Dr A Prabagaran, the registrar in-charge of Annamalai University. Two suspects were identified and arrested.

Following a recommendation from Cuddalore SP R Rajaram, DGP Shankar Jiwal ordered the case be transferred to the CB-CID on June 19 and nominated an investigating officer. He also requested the Cuddalore SP to hand over all related records to the CB-CID. After completion of formalities, the CB-CID team, led by Villupuram range ADSP V Gomathi, began the probe on Friday.