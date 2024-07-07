Copper coin from 16th century unearthed in Vembakottai excavation

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A copper coin from the 16th-century Nayak period was unearthed during the third phase of the Vembakottai excavation recently.

According to sources, the coin was in use during the reign of Veerapa Nayakar, who was a Madurai Nayak king. While the front side of the coin has an image of Lord Shiva in a sitting posture, the back has the term "Sri Veera" inscribed in Telugu. "These types of coins are widely found and have the image of goddess Parvathi next to Lord Shiva. Here, however, the image of Lord Shiva is only found," Minister Thangam Thennarasu noted.

During an excavation earlier, a pendant made of flour stone, which can be used as a neck ornament, was unearthed. The cone-shaped pendant had a hole at the top for tying accessories and was green in colour. It measured 14.6 mm in length, 4.2 mm in diameter, and weighed 30 mg. A woman's head made of flint, which was 30.7 mm high and 25.6 mm wide, was also unearthed during the excavation.

The phase three of the Vembakottai excavation began on June 18, and the state government allotted Rs 30 lakh to carry out the excavation.