Poor upkeep, Ezhil Nagar TNUHDB tenements falling apart

CHENNAI: The buildings of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development board tenements in Ezhil Nagar, near Kannagi Nagar, are degrading by the day, say residents. They point out to damages in the walls due to water seepage, apart from shoddy electrical cable installations that are an open hazard. The lack of common lighting in the corridors adds to their woes.
Water for daily use is pumped to overhead tanks on the terrace of each block, using motors operated by the water supply board officials. However, during pumping, the pipelines along the rear walls begin to leak owing to damages and broken valves. This continuous leakage has dampened the walls and floors. The overflow from the overhead tanks exacerbates the situation. When TNIE visited the spot, water was found dripping from the terrace to the lower floors, leaving the corridors wet and slippery.
“Whenever the motor pump is operated, water overflows into the building due to poor roofing and damaged pipelines. Leaking drainage pipelines on the rear walls cause water damage inside the houses. Despite numerous complaints and paying maintenance charges, no proper maintenance or repairs have been done,” said M Sivaprakash, a 47-year-old resident.
“A pipeline in our block broke a month ago, causing water to drip into my bedroom and bathrooms. Additionally, the drainage sumps are not being desilted, leading to breeding of mosquitoes,” said a 33-year-old woman from block 1.
There are around 8,048 houses constructed under two different schemes at Ezhil Nagar. Apart from water seepage, the wiring works have been carried out in a haphazard manner posing great risk to residents.
“The electrical boxes are situated near the narrow staircase, creating a cramped exit for residents. Electrical cables near the narrow staircase are precariously touching the ground without proper protective doors and are within reach of children. Two days ago, a cat died after touching a wire. Despite informing TNEB, we had to clear it ourselves. This neglect is common with electrical or any issues in the apartment. We fear for our children who use this exit daily,” said R Senthamarai Kannan, 32, from block 35.
Despite multiple petitions to the authorities concerned and during council meetings, no action has been taken. “There are many infrastructure gaps here in Ezhil Nagar slum clearance buildings, and the concerns have been raised in every council meeting. However, no stringent action has been taken,” said ward councillor K Ekambaram.
Attempts to contact TNSCB for a comment went in vain.