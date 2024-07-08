28-year-old woman, friend booked for cheating several men with marriage in TN

TIRUPPUR: Dharapuram All Women Police registered a case against a 28-year-old woman and her friend based on a complaint from her husband who alleged that she had married several men before marrying him.

According to police, E Mahesh Aravinth (29) a trader from Mandalapudur in Dharapuram said he got to know about P Sathya (28) of Kodumudi in Erode district on March 6 through an app. Their relationship grew with help from Sathya’s friend Tamilselvi who allegedly used to take money from Mahesh.

On June 6, Sathya forced Mahesh to marry her and threatened to die by suicide if he refused. Along with Tamilselvi, the two went to temple in Thoppampatti and got married on June 21. Mahesh’s family accepted her and bought her 12 sovereigns of gold jewels, police added

On July 6, Mahesh lodged a complaint with AWPS of stating that he saw photos of Sathya with several men on her cell phone.

When confronted, she allegedly told him that she had cheated more than 15 people so far including a Sub inspector of police in Karur.

Tamilselvi helped her get acquainted with the men, police added.

AWPS registered a case under sections 294 b, 420, 495, 506 (1) of IPC against Sathya and Tamilselvi on Saturday. Further investigations are on.