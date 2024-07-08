Touts use illegal software, lure youngsters, railway cyber team on alert

TIRUCHY: Train travel remains the least expensive way to traverse India, but securing a confirmed ticket, especially during holidays, is often challenging. Touting activities significantly contribute to this issue, as highlighted by the Tiruchy Railway Division, which has exposed numerous touting rackets over the years.

In 2022, the Tiruchy railway division apprehended 75 individuals for touting, with the number rising to 76 in 2023. Up to June this year, 38 people have already been caught. Sources indicate that 20 to 30 percent of those caught are aged 25 to 40.

"Whenever we notice suspicious activity from any IP address, our team is put on alert and touts are caught. Agents use illegal software to bypass the e-ticket booking limit. Many young offenders are unaware of the consequences," said Dr Abishek, senior security commissioner of Tiruchy railway division.

Travel agents are frequently caught using illegal software for bulk bookings. In 2022, a Vellore-based agency was exposed for using multiple software programs to bypass the IRCTC booking limit, with similar cases reported from Bihar, Mumbai, and other locations.

Agents often recruit youngsters by claiming to possess advanced military-grade software that can bypass any security measures. In 2023, a railway cyber team placed Titwala East in Mumbai under 24-hour surveillance, busting a major racket. Southern Railway's team has used similar strategies to dismantle rackets across South India.