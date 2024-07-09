BJP cannot gain foothold in Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin

VILLUPURAM: DMK youth wing secretary and state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said the Bharatiya Janata Party cannot establish a foothold in Tamil Nadu. He made the remark while campaigning for DMK candidate Anniyur A Siva contesting in the Vikravandi bypoll on Sunday night and Monday. He also claimed the AIADMK had decided not to contest the bypolls due to their fear of facing the people.

The minister said that even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tamil Nadu a thousand times, the BJP could not gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu and the people here will not give that space.

Highlighting the DMK's achievements, stating, "After the DMK came to power, various schemes including free travel for women in government town buses and `1,000 assistance for girl students were implemented as per the election manifesto, benefiting crores of people. In Vikravandi constituency as well, several schemes have been implemented, and many development works are in progress."