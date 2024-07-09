CM Stalin presents order to farmers, potters to take silt from rivers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday presented orders permitting removal of tank silt to farmers and pottery workers, enabling them to take alluvial soil (vandal mann) and clay (kali mann) from water resources like irrigation tanks, ponds, canals, lakes, etc, free of cost. The farmers can use this soil to enrich their farmland with nutrients while pottery workers can use the clay for making pots and utensils.

A release said 10 farmers and pottery workers from Kancheepuram district received the letters of permission from Stalin at the secretariat. Those who wish to take alluvial soil and clay can apply through tnesevai.tn.gov.in. The release also said amendments were made to the Minor Mineral Concession Rules on June 12.

Instead of district collectors, tahsildars can permit farmers and pottery workers online to take soil from waterbodies maintained by the public works department and rural development department. Besides, farmers and pottery workers can fetch soil from any of the water resources located in their taluk.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Natural Resources Secretary K Phanindra Reddy and senior officials were present.