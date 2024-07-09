Prices at rock bottom, Tamil Nadu fishers want MSP

RAMANATHAPURAM: Hundreds of fishermen went on a strike on Monday, demanding that the state government fix fish prices. The protesters said that the combination of a dip in demand and traders purchasing fish at lower rates has incurred them financial losses.

The annual fishing ban concluded a few weeks ago, and the fishermen said that they have been getting a good catch. Due to a massive drop of 50% in fish prices, they claimed, they have been unable to recover the money spent on venturing into the sea.

Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association leader Jesuraj said, “A boat owner spends Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for venturing into the sea, but prices were halved from the usual market price before the ban period, which leaves us in huge loss. Amid inflating boat prices and a deteriorating market, boat owners are quitting the business. As crab, prawn, and squid are in higher demand for exports, traders are purchasing these at lower rates through syndicates. This is followed across the state.”

He added that the Rameswaram fishing harbour trades fish worth crores of rupees daily, and the government should regulate prices in the market so that fishermen can fetch a good deal. Jesuraj also sought to curb the influence of the syndicate in fish trade.

Sources said over 500—600 mechanised boats carry out fishing daily in the district. Fish worth Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore are traded daily through the Rameswaram harbour. Various other varieties of crabs, prawns and squid are exported to major traders.