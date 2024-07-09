Tirunelveli Mayor's resignation accepted during council meeting

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor P M Saravanan’s resignation was accepted during a council meeting convened by Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao on Monday. Deputy Mayor KR Raju chaired the council meeting.

“Saravanan submitted his resignation under Section 34 of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998. His resignation was tabled for the consideration of the councillors during the meeting, and it was accepted," said the corporation authorities in a release.

Saravanan did not attend the meeting. However, most of the 55 councillors of the corporation attended the council meeting after long. The councillors, particularly those from the DMK, had continuously boycotted the ordinary and extraordinary meetings, levelling corruption charges against Saravanan. DMK leaders, including Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, held talks with the councillors to resolve the issue. However, their efforts were in vain.

Saravanan finally resigned. DMK sources said that the party's high command would pick a new mayor after discussing with the local leaders. As most of the DMK councillors are supporters of Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab, he is expected to play a major role in the election of the new mayor.