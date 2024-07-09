Tiruppur villagers spooked as stones rain on houses

TIRUPPUR: Residents of Ottapalayam, a village near Kangayam in Tiruppur district, are gripped by fear as mysterious stones have been raining on their houses after dusk for the past two weeks. The issue has been going on even after police gave a warning and people are taking shelter at the village temple at nights fearing evil spirits.

While villagers are performing pujas to ward off evil spirits, police blame it on alcoholics and are planning to install cameras and lights around the village with the help of panchayat authorities. "We are also going to monitor through drone cameras. The issue will be resolved soon," Kangeyam police inspector R Vivekananthan said.

“On Sunday, a few villagers brought a priest from outside to drive away the evil spirits. After inspecting the village, the priest said an evil power is present in the village. He also said a remedial pooja should be performed for 21 days and it would cost Rs 20,000. The villagers will take a decision on this on Tuesday," S Vasanth, a villager, said.

G Selvaraj, president of Ganapathipalayam village panchayat, said, "Ottapalayam village comes under Ganapathipalayam panchayat. There are about 70 houses in Ottapalayam. The issue has been going on for the past 13 days. The problem occurs from 7 pm to 1 am. Stones fall on about three to four houses every day."

"As the stones landed very fast, the roofs of some of the houses got damaged. Keeping in mind the welfare of the villagers, I come to the village every evening and return home at 2am. Even after the youth searched the entire village throughout the night, nobody could be found. Police have been patrolling for the past three days. They have warned everyone but the issue has not stopped. Stones were falling on Monday evening as well," he said.

"Since the culprits could not be found, villagers have started believing that it is the play of evil spirits. Many have started staying in the village temple at night," Vasanth said.

The villagers said about two years ago stones fell on a house near the village for more than 10 days. As the owner of the house could not find a reason, he moved out of the village fearing evil spirits.