Works at Kutladampatti Falls in Madurai to be carried out at Rs 3 crore

MADURAI: The area around the Kutladampatti Falls will be cleared six years after cyclone Gaja-induced landslide damaged the bathing area, trek trail, changing room, and other facilities, in 2018. Recently, a joint proposal by tourism and forest departments to carry out works, at a cost of Rs 3 crore, at the spot was approved by the state government.

The falls, a popular tourist spot, is situated inside the Kutladampatti forest and has been out of bounds for almost six years. In 2018, Cyclone Gaja rendered damage to several facilities in the premises of the falls. Even though the forest department sent multiple proposals to carry out works, there was no progress.

While speaking, a senior official from the forest department said that works will be carried out on the trek route, bathing area/changing room, construction of safety guard rail and ticket counters at the cost of Rs 3 crore. Preliminary works will commence after a government order is issued, and will conclude by the end of 2024.

"Kutladampatti falls is one of the major sites of eco-tourism in Madurai. Immediate action should be taken towards developing the site, as it can increase tourist footfall in the district," said M Anbarasan, a local.